Chinese FM comments on Indian foreign minister's non-alignment remark

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attends a Nepal-India delegation-level meeting in Kathmandu, Nepal, Aug. 21, 2019. File Photo: Xinhua

Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said Wednesday that China believes India is an important force in the world's multilateralism, and is able to hold an independent diplomatic policy, safeguard regional peace and stability with concrete actions, and plays a constructive role in international affairs. Wang's comment comes after India's foreign minister said India will never be a part of an alliance system.Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister of India, said during an online interaction on Monday that non-alignment is an old concept today, but India will never be a part of an alliance system, reported EurAsian Times.Jaishankar also stressed that the era of caution and dependence on multilateralism has ended, and countries are now required to take more risks in speaking about non-alignment.