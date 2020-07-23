Global COVID-19 cases top 15 mln: Johns Hopkins University

People wearing face masks tour the National Mall in Washington, D.C., the United States, July 19, 2020. Long delays in getting COVID-19 test results across the United States is undercutting their usefulness, said Director of the U.S. National Institutes for Health Francis Collins on Sunday. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)Global confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 15 million on Wednesday, reaching 15,000,424 as of 12:35 p.m. (1635 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.