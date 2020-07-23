Global COVID-19 cases top 15 mln: Johns Hopkins University

People wearing face masks tour the National Mall in Washington, D.C., the United States, July 19, 2020. Long delays in getting COVID-19 test results across the United States is undercutting their usefulness, said Director of the U.S. National Institutes for Health Francis Collins on Sunday. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)

Global confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 15 million on Wednesday, reaching 15,000,424 as of 12:35 p.m. (1635 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.A total of 617,832 people worldwide have died of the disease, the data showed.The United States has suffered the most from the pandemic, with 3,919,550 cases and 142,350 fatalities, the tally showed.Countries with more than 300,000 cases also include Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa, Peru, Mexico and Chile, according to the CSSE.