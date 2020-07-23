Weining develops vegetable cultivation industry to increase job opportunities for locals

Aerial photo taken on June 17, 2020 shows the view of the vegetable field in the Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Weining, with an average altitude of 2,200 meters, has developed a vegetable cultivation industry to help increase job opportunities for local people. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Farmers harvest broccoli in the Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 17, 2020. Weining, with an average altitude of 2,200 meters, has developed a vegetable cultivation industry to help increase job opportunities for local people. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Farmers work at a vegetable seedling base in the Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 16, 2020. Weining, with an average altitude of 2,200 meters, has developed a vegetable cultivation industry to help increase job opportunities for local people. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

