China a magnet for foreign investment despite frayed US relations

By GT staff reporters Source: Global Times Published: 2020/7/23 21:18:07

Nation remains a magnet for foreign investment



A view of German insurer Allianz's office building in Berlin, Germany. File photo: VCG



Despite the fallout from the global pandemic and fraying relations between the world's two largest economies, China remains a magnet for foreign investment as its doors open wider, with some pinning hopes on a rapid recovery in the second half of the year, executives of foreign firms told the Global Times.



"Some [countries] are considering industrial self-supply [and removing industrial chains from China] on the heels of the outbreak, but I think the cost is too high and cannot be done in reality," Ludovic Subran, chief economist at Germany-based insurer Allianz Se, told the Global Times Thursday, taking note of China's overwhelming advantage in manufacturing electronic products, auto parts, and mechanical equipment.



Subran said that the onslaught of the pandemic has put the global economy on a halt and dealt a blow to the insurance industry.



"But China's insurance sector has been bouncing back since the second quarter. More consumers are willing to learn and purchase insurance policies after the pandemic ebbs," Subran noted.



Riding on the boom, he estimated that by 2030 the revenue of China's insurance market will likely hit 777 billion euros ($900 billion) which equates to the combined revenue from the UK, France, Germany and Italy.



Swedish furniture-maker IKEA also scaled up investment in China in recent days. It opened its first IKEA City store in downtown Shanghai Thursday, the first such store in the Chinese mainland, after the launch of the online IKEA Tmall flagship store in March.



In a statement sent to the Global Times Thursday, IKEA said it is "very optimistic and confident" over its business in China in the second half as Chinese consumers lean toward convenient and fast shopping experiences.



"In the future, we plan to have more reach in the third and fourth-tier cities here in China, and will continue to expand our online and offline marketing channels," IKEA said.



Leon Wang, Executive Vice President, International and China President at AstraZeneca, said that the company is confident of China's improving investment environment and the rosy prospects. "AstraZeneca always looks to China's powerful economic potential despite the challenge of the pandemic, and we will always support China's development with action," Wang said.



On Wednesday, the Shanghai government held a signing ceremony, during which agreements involving 54 foreign-invested projects worth $8 billion were signed. The projects cover internet technology, artificial intelligence, biological medicine and integrated circuit.



The streak refutes foreign media claims that multinationals will shift their supply chains out of China. Seeing the pandemic as an opportunity, the US government has tried to use financial incentives to lure its companies back to the US.



Bai Ming, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, said that it is likely that the US bluster may generate a short-term impact on some foreign companies in China, but their long-term strategy will not be swayed as the economic returns of investing in China "outweigh everything."



"The sheer size of the market, the industrial chain, plus the country's commitment to open up wider, will make China a hot land for foreign investment," Bai told the Global Times.



In the second quarter, China's actual used foreign investment grew 8.4 percent year-on-year, reversing from a contraction of 10.8 percent in the first quarter, data from the





