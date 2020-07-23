China-produced new anti-cancer drug approved for COVID-19 phase-II clinical research

A worker weighs drugs at the workshop of a pharmaceutical company in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on Feb. 3, 2020. (Xinhua File photo)

A new drug produced by a pharmaceutical company from East China's Zhejiang Province has recently been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin phase-II clinical trials for mild and severe cases of COVID-19 in the US, thepaper.cn reported Thursday.The drug, called Abivertinib, is developed by ACEA Pharma and a third-generation drug that targets lung cancer.ACEA Pharma's US headquarters, ACEA Therapeutics, has recently partnered the NASDAQ-listed company Sorrento Therapeutics, which will carry out the clinical research, reports said.Sorrento Therapeutics announced on July 17 that it had signed an agreement with ACEA Therapeutics to obtain the exclusive use and scientific research license of Abivertinib worldwide (other than China) at a cost of $15 million.Abivertinib started its preclinical study in 2011 and was approved by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and US FDA for clinical trials in September 2014, thepaper.cn reported. It was included in the priority review program in China in August 2018 and is still under review.ACEA Pharma is reportedly established by overseas Chinese and has branches in San Diego of the US, and Hangzhou and Quzhou in China's Zhejiang Province, its official website shows.