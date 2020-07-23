First pilot cadets from Chinese advanced trainer jet program graduate with high scores

China’s basic trainer aircraft CJ-6, intermediate trainer jet K-8 and advanced training and light combat aircraft L-15 jointly put on a flight performance for the first time at Nanchang Flight Convention in East China's Jiangxi Province on November 2. Photo: IC

The first batch of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force pilot cadets trained on the JL-10 advanced trainer jet program recently graduated with high scores.The JL-10, a domestically developed new generation advanced training aircraft, shortened the training of pilot cadets and accelerates the advent of a new generation of combat capable pilots for the PLA Air Force, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Wednesday.Following their graduation from the PLA Air Force’s Shijiazhuang Flight Academy, the new pilots were deployed to combat units, and after gaining experience with other combat aircraft there, they will start joining exercises, the report said, noting that the cadets should seamlessly adapt to other fighter jets in combat units thanks to the JL-10 trainer.The PLA Air Force operates third generation fighter jets like the J-10, J-11 and J-16. It also has a type of fourth generation fighter jet, the J-20.After studying at the academy for a year, the pilot cadets completed all training programs, including solo flights, nighttime aviation, weapon deployment, tactical formation flying and air combat.The JL-10 training program has helped the Air Force to add fighter jet introduction training to advanced training program, and broadened the training approach to develop new pilot talent, the report said.In this new training model, the trainees focus more on tactical training, air combat and free operation, emphasizing the development of tactical awareness with enhanced difficulty and intensity in weapons trainings.Compared to previous cadets, the graduating cadets who trained on the JL-10 used twice as many munitions, according to the report.The PLA Air Force previously used basic trainer aircraft CJ-6, intermediate trainer jet K-8 to train pilot cadets, military observers noted.Known as the L-15 for its export model, the JL-10 is a newly developed training and light combat aircraft that uses advanced technology, including an advanced aerodynamic design, a fly-by-wire control system, and an open avionics structure.It is equipped with many advanced technologies that other Chinese trainers, like the K-8, do not have, analysts said.China will train more pilots with advanced aircraft, as more fighter jets are being commissioned by the Air Force, experts said.Global Times