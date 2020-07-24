Former property tycoon Ren Zhiqiang expelled from Party for serious disciplinary violations

File Photo: ecnsphoto

A local discipline watchdog in Beijing announced late Thursday it has dismissed the Party membership of former property mogul Ren Zhiqiang for serious violations of discipline and law.Ren Zhiqiang, former deputy Party secretary and chairman of Beijing HuaYuan Group, seriously violated the Party’s political, organizational, integrity, work and life disciplines, constituting duty-related law-violation. He was accused of corruption, bribe taking, and misappropriation of public funds, according to an announcement on the website of Beijing Xicheng district discipline inspection and supervision committee.The committee expelled Ren from the Party, confiscated his illegal gains, and transfer his case to the procuratorial organ for review and prosecution in accordance with the law.Ren was found to have failed to keep in line with the Party Central Committee on major issues of principle and published articles in violation of the four cardinal principles which defamed the Party and the country, as well as distorting the Party and military history.His violation of the Party's principles and policies include using public funds for recreational activities and for the purchase of golf membership cards. He made false statements during interviews, read the announcement.Ren regarded public power as a tool for personal gain, utilizing public funds to illegally to reimburse expenses that should have been paid by individuals, using office space and housing provided by business associates free of charge for a long period of time, and reaping huge profits through affiliated firms from their involvement in illegal profit-making activities, the announcement said, adding that his family traditions were corrupted as he colluded with his children to accumulate wealth by unfair means.Born in March, 1951, Ren, from Ye county in East China's Shandong Province, joined the army in December, 1969 and served in the military until October, 1981, according to his resume. He joined the Communist Party of China in April, 1974.The Committee of the Communist Party of China in Xicheng district in 2016 deemed that Ren had violated the Party's political discipline and placed his Party membership on probation for one year.Ren repeatedly made "wrong statements" on internet platforms such as Sina Weibo, blogs and other public occasions "in violation of the four cardinal principles and violating the Party's principles and policies," the Xicheng district's website said in 2016.Global Times