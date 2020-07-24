Chinese FM refutes US' accusation on China's military-civilian integration policy

Employees from an intelligent technology research center in Southwest China’s Chongqing, assemble 3D printers in a plant. The research center receives support from the China Academy of Space Technology in terms of recruitment and technologies, a prime example of deeper military-civilian integration. File Photo: IC

Chinese Foreign Ministry refuted US State Department's accusation that the Communist Party of China (CPC) is utilizing US research and academic institutions and private company to develop Chinese military power."Lately the US has been misrepresenting and smearing China's military-civilian integration policy, employing moral hijack, political pressure and even threat of sanctions against Chinese and American businesses and researchers. China deplores and rejects this," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin at his regular press conference on Thursday."It is a customary international practice to promote integrated military and civilian development. It is no exception for the US, where this practice dates back to before WWI," said Wang, adding that the US has been pursuing all-dimension and all-sector integration at an even faster pace. The US Defense Department and military conduct various cooperation projects with American universities, R&D institutions and private companies.Some multinational companies in the US including Lockheed Martin Corporation are civil-military integrations with their business scope and products covering both military and civilian sectors.Wang said the accusation against China are typical of US double standard, and an excuse to block the export of high technology to China, which is based on US' deep-rooted cold-war mindset and another attempt to curb China's development.Wang said the US move will eventually damage the interests of China, the US and the whole world.Wang claimed that China's military-civilian integration policy is aboveboard and beyond reproach as it aims at mobilizing military and civilian resources, coordinating socioeconomic growth and national defense development, and benefiting the public with scientific and technological progress.He urged the US to stop deliberate provocations and malicious denigration against China, and return to the right track of win-win cooperation.