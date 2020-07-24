Ireland promotes local tourism and food in China amid COVID-19

Therese Healy, Ireland's Consul General in Shanghai, delivers a speech in Shanghai on Thursday. Photo: Courtesy of Ireland's Consulate General in Shanghai

An event to promote Irish tourism and food was held in Shanghai on Thursday although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the tourism industry around the world."We are of course currently in a period of time where a pandemic is still present. That means we have to take care in providing a tourism offering which takes practical considerations into account. Ireland has performed well in tackling COVID-19 and we expect that we will continue to build safe systems for the tourism trade for both Irish citizens and visitors alike so that they can enjoy the wonderful tourism offering," Therese Healy, Consul General of the Irish Consulate General in Shanghai, said at the event.In relation to visas to Ireland, all Irish visa application centers are now open, but with only long-stay visas (D category visas) being processed. "We fully intend to resume our full range of visa services just as soon as public health concerns have been abated, in line with Irish government policy," Healy said.Tourism Ireland CEO Niall Gibbons expressed his wish to see Chinese visitors in the near future through a video greeting. Conor O'Sullivan from Bord Bia introduced the country's high quality dairy products, beef and other Irish food to Chinese media and an audience during the event.