New COVID-19 cases in Dalian mostly related to seafood company: health commission

Photo: VCG

The Dalian Health Commission said on Friday that the recent surge of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is largely related to the Dalian Kaiyang Seafood Company. The health commission has asked residents not to leave the city.Dalian in Northeast China's Liaoning Province recorded nine symptomatic COVID-19 cases from Thursday until 3 pm on Friday, as well as 27 asymptomatic infections, according to a daily press conference on Friday.Dalian residents have been asked not to leave the city. Anyone who intends to leave the city should be tested for COVID-19 up to seven days before their planned travel and present a negative result, local officials told media during the press conference.Two communities in Dalian have been designated high-risk, according to a press conference held by the city government on Thursday evening, Chinanews.com reported.A prompt epidemiological investigation and screening were launched after a new COVID-19 case was reported in Dalian on Wednesday, according to Luo Weixing, deputy secretary of the city government.In an official notice released by the Dalian government on Friday, the city urged those who had visited the seafood company or had direct contact with company employees since July 6 to immediately report to community-level authorities and undergo nucleic acid testing and quarantine.Residents who traveled on Line 3 of the city's subway since July 6 should do the same as the line is closely related to the seafood company.Global Times