Shanghai upgrades alert mechanism to detect major emerging infectious diseases using high tech

Shanghai will significantly improve its capabilities in the emergency management of biosafety matters and strengthen its scientific and technological bases to better monitor the emergence of possible epidemics and improve virus tracing, according to an 18-item guideline released by Shanghai authorities, effective Friday. Shanghai hopes to become one of the world's top-ranked cities in terms of public health and safety by 2025.The city is set to establish a major infectious disease and biosafety research institute, integrating the high-quality resources within the city. It also plans to upgrade its alert mechanism to strengthen pathogen surveillance and warnings, using big data, artificial intelligence and cloud computing technologies to spot major emerging infectious diseases, according to the guideline.Relevant companies in the city are also encouraged through government subsidies to participate in scientific research for products to be used as part of an emergency response, such as nucleic acid tests.Based on the guideline, Shanghai is actively working to establish a national-level biological information database, high-leveled pathogenic microorganism laboratories, and a level 3 biosafety laboratory for nonhuman primates.Based on experience gained while fighting the coronavirus, Wu Fan, vice dean of Shanghai Fudan University Medical School, said scientific and technological innovation is crucial when dealing with emerging epidemics, according to media reports.Wu noted that China continues to update its clinical diagnosis and treatment plans for COVID-19 patients to optimize technologies being used in the fight against the coronavirus.Shanghai has been making progress in drug and vaccine research and development since the beginning of the outbreak. Chinese biopharmaceutical company Junshi Biosciences claimed in early July that all human subjects have received treatment in a phase I clinical trial for a monoclonal antibody treatment targeting COVID-19.Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical announced on July 13 that a clinical trial application for its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, the result of collaboration with German partner BioNTech, was approved by the National Medical Products Administration.