Pompeo's speech full of ideological bias, Cold War mentality: Chinese FM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo maliciously attacked the Communist Party of China (CPC) and China's socialist system, and he made remarks that ignored the facts, were full of ideological bias and turned black into white, which showed his Cold War mentality, Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.All of these are an assortment of China-related political lies made by US officials recently. China has expressed firm opposition and lodged solemn representations to the US side, Wang Wenbin, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry, said at Friday's media briefing.Some US politicians have deliberately stirred up ideological disputes, talked about changing China, denied China-US relations, and provoked China's relationships with other countries. Their purpose is to suppress China's development and divert the public's attention from their own country, Wang said."These tricks cannot fool the Americans and international community. It must be emphasized that China has no intentions to change the US in terms of its social system, and the US cannot change China either," Wang said.Wang's remarks were made after Pompeo made a speech at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library on Thursday, in which he said his country's engagement with China was a failure and called for Chinese people and countries in the "free world" to "change" the CPC. His speech was denounced by Chinese analysts as "cliché" and "crazy."Wang pointed out that Pompeo's speech was in the Richard Nixon Presidential Library. Nixon himself was the "icebreaker" of China-US relations. The two countries' history is just and any attempt to reverse the course of history will not succeed, Wang said.We urge the US government to abandon its Cold War mentality and ideological bias, stop its negative words and deeds, and create conditions that normalize bilateral relations, Wang said.Global Times