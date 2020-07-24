Personnel from the US Consulate General in Chengdu engaged in activities inconsistent with their identities: Chinese FM

Wang Wenbin, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry
Some personnel from the US Consulate General in Chengdu have engaged in activities inconsistent with their identities. China has made representations and the US side is fully aware of them, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in response to a question about the closure of the US Consulate General
on Friday morning.
Wang said that China has made specific requirements for the US embassy to cease all operations and events by the Consulate General in Chengdu. "Diplomacy is reciprocal," Wang said at the FM's regular press conference held on Friday afternoon.
The current situation between China and the US is something that China does not want to see, but responsibility rests entirely with the US, Wang said. Wang urged the US to revoke its wrong decision immediately and create necessary conditions for the return of bilateral relations.
Wang stressed that China's measures are a legitimate and necessary response to the unreasonable actions made by the US, which have breached international law and the basic norms of international relations, as well as and customary diplomatic practices.