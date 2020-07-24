Flights partly cancelled in Dalian as coronavirus cases rise

File photo: Dalian airport

Flights in and out of Dalian in Northeast China's Liaoning Province have witnessed a slight decrease on Friday as the city enters "wartime mode" after it reported a new COVID-19 cluster linked to a local seafood processing company.Data from information provider VariFlight showed that around 14 percent of flights were cancelled in advance, while 9 percent of the total of flights was canceled on Friday. However, most flights have continued to operate as normal.Dalian had found new cases of COVID-19 after a 58-year-old man working at a seafood processing company tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.The city has now recorded nine symptomatic cases from Thursday until 3 pm on Friday, in addition to 27 asymptomatic cases, according to a daily press conference on Friday.Residents in Dalian have been asked to not leave the city. Anyone who intends to leave the city should be tested for COVID-19 up to seven days before they plan to travel and present a negative test result, according to local officials.Global Times