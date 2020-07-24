Xi stresses further revitalizing northeast China during Jilin inspection

Photo:Xinhua

President Xi Jinping has stressed sticking to China's new development philosophy and further implementing the strategy of revitalizing northeast China.Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection tour in northeast China's Jilin Province from Wednesday to Friday.He urged efforts to ensure a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and eradicating poverty.Xi underscored the great importance of China's 14th five-year plan, which will start next year, as it is the first five-year period after the country embarks on a new journey to fully build itself into a modern socialist country."We must maintain sustained, healthy economic and social development," Xi said, noting that the internal conditions and external environment for the country's development are undergoing profound and complex changes.Xi called for careful planning of the development goals, ideas and measures for the 14th five-year plan.

