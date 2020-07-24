Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong hit another new high of 123

Passengers are seen at a subway station in Hong Kong, south China, July 20, 2020.Photo:Xinhua



Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) Friday reported 123 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, hitting a new daily high.The 123 new cases included 115 local infections and eight imported ones, bringing the total number of cases to 2,373 in Hong Kong.Out of the 115 local infections, 62 are related to previously confirmed cases, while the sources of infection of the other 53 cases remain unknown, said Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the CHP's Communicable Disease Branch at a media briefing on Friday afternoon.According to the Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, as of Friday noon, 1,406 patients with confirmed infections had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, while 779 confirmed patients are currently hospitalized in 14 hospitals, including 34 in critical condition and 16 in serious condition.One new death from COVID-19 was reported on Friday, bringing the death toll to 16.Linda Yu, a chief manager of the Hospital Authority, said at the briefing that 23 COVID-19 patients from different hospitals have been transferred to the community isolation facility at Lei Yue Mun Park and Holiday Village which started to operate on Friday.More COVID-19 patients will be sent to the isolation facility, which can alleviate the pressure on public hospitals, Yu added.