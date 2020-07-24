Tensions with US not China’s fault: minister

Wang Yi File photo:CGTN

The deterioration in bilateral ties between China and the US is a result of moves by the US side, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said when talking to his German counterpart Heiko Maas in a phone call on Friday. The US is trying to slow down China's development and it is using any means it can to achieve the goal, according to a press release from the ministry.Wang said that some anti-China forces in the US have been pushing ideological confrontation recently and forcing other countries to pick a side and join the confrontation with China in order to boost US interests. Any country that has conscientiousness and independence will not stand for it, Wang said.Wang also said that China still wants a win-win situation with the US without clashes and confrontation and with mutual respect. But China must firmly safeguard national sovereignty and dignity, as well as its development rights, and the basic code for international relations should be observed.China will not tolerate further provocation from the US, Wang said.Global Times