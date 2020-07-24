HSBC gets approval to close down a Shenzhen sub-branch

HSBC Photo:VCG

Chinese authorities on Friday approved a request by British bank HSBC to shut down its branch in Shenzhen's Longgang district.The Shenzhen office of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission has granted a request by the bank to close down its local sub-branch in the city's Longgang district, which has a population of over 2 million, according to a circular from the local banking and insurance authority.The announcement, dated July 17 but published on Friday, came as more evidence emerged about how the lender was involved in a scheme devised by the US to fabricate evidence and maliciously frame Huawei Chief Finance Officer Meng Wanzhou.The bank was told to return the financial license of the local sub-branch within 15 days and make a public disclosure and cancel the industrial and commercial registration.HSBC has a total of 10 branches and sub-branch banks in Shenzhen.The bank, which generates almost 80 percent of its profits in China, has drawn a lot of heat and public anger in China due to its role in Meng's arrest in Canada.Global Times