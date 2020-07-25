Greek firemen battle wildfire in southern Greece

A firefighting helicopter flies over a wildfire at the seaside resort of Kechries, Greece, July 23, 2020. Greek firemen were battling on Thursday to control a large wildfire fanned by strong winds near the seaside resort of Kechries on Peloponnese peninsula, southern Greece. The blaze which broke out on Wednesday has forced the evacuation of at least six settlements and two children's summer camps as a precautionary step. So far the fire has mainly scorched forest land with no injuries reported.Photo:Xinhua
Locals stay outside as a wildfire approaches their village at the seaside resort of Kechries, Greece, July 23, 2020. Greek firemen were battling on Thursday to control a large wildfire fanned by strong winds near the seaside resort of Kechries on Peloponnese peninsula, southern Greece. The blaze which broke out on Wednesday has forced the evacuation of at least six settlements and two children's summer camps as a precautionary step. So far the fire has mainly scorched forest land with no injuries reported.Photo:Xinhua
Photo taken on July 23, 2020 shows flames consuming forest land at a wildfire at the seaside resort of Kechries, Greece. Greek firemen were battling on Thursday to control a large wildfire fanned by strong winds near the seaside resort of Kechries on Peloponnese peninsula, southern Greece. The blaze which broke out on Wednesday has forced the evacuation of at least six settlements and two children's summer camps as a precautionary step. So far the fire has mainly scorched forest land with no injuries reported.Photo:Xinhua
Firefighters try to put out a wildfire at the seaside resort of Kechries, Greece, July 23, 2020. Greek firemen were battling on Thursday to control a large wildfire fanned by strong winds near the seaside resort of Kechries on Peloponnese peninsula, southern Greece. The blaze which broke out on Wednesday has forced the evacuation of at least six settlements and two children's summer camps as a precautionary step. So far the fire has mainly scorched forest land with no injuries reported. Photo:Xinhua