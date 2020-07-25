Scenery of cole flower fields in northwest China's Qinghai

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/7/25 0:50:28

Aerial photo taken on July 22, 2020 shows the scenery of cole flower fields in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

Tourist take photos amid cole flowers in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 22, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on July 23, 2020 shows the scenery of cole flower fields in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

A tourist takes a cable car in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 22, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus