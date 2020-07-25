Chinese embassy in Laos donates electronic smart boards to Lao kids

Kindergarten children attend a handover ceremony of smart boards in Vientiane, Laos, July 23, 2020. The Chinese embassy in Laos has donated 500 electronic smart boards to Lao kids in the affiliated kindergarten of the National University of Laos (NUOL) in capital Vientiane. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

