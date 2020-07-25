Austria makes masks mandatory again in banks, supermarkets

A notice of wearing masks or face coverings is posted at a supermarket in Vienna, Austria, on July 24, 2020. Masks were mandatory again from Friday in banks, supermarkets and post offices in Austria. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)

People wearing face masks are seen in a supermarket in Vienna, Austria, on July 24, 2020. Masks were mandatory again from Friday in banks, supermarkets and post offices in Austria. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)

