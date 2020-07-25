City of Toronto launches art project to honour frontline workers fighting against COVID-19

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a mural saluting frontline workers outside a building in Toronto, Canada, on July 24, 2020. Featuring a series of 15 street art wall murals of frontline workers painted by 23 local artists, the City of Toronto launched a program called the StART Frontline Heroes Art Project in July to honour frontline workers fighting against the COVID-19. All murals are scheduled to be finished by the end of July. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A man walks past a mural saluting frontline workers outside a building in Toronto, Canada, on July 24, 2020. Featuring a series of 15 street art wall murals of frontline workers painted by 23 local artists, the City of Toronto launched a program called the StART Frontline Heroes Art Project in July to honour frontline workers fighting against the COVID-19. All murals are scheduled to be finished by the end of July. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A mural saluting frontline workers is seen outside a building in Toronto, Canada, on July 24, 2020. Featuring a series of 15 street art wall murals of frontline workers painted by 23 local artists, the City of Toronto launched a program called the StART Frontline Heroes Art Project in July to honour frontline workers fighting against the COVID-19. All murals are scheduled to be finished by the end of July. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People walk past a mural saluting frontline workers outside a building in Toronto, Canada, on July 24, 2020. Featuring a series of 15 street art wall murals of frontline workers painted by 23 local artists, the City of Toronto launched a program called the StART Frontline Heroes Art Project in July to honour frontline workers fighting against the COVID-19. All murals are scheduled to be finished by the end of July. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)