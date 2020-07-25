Services to overseas Chinese won't stop: Consul General in Houston

A security guard drives away from the Chinese Consulate General in Houston on Wednesday. Photo: AP

The Chinese government's communication with Southern US areas won't stop with the forced closure of the Consulate General in Houston as the Chinese Embassy in Washington will take over liaison and consular duties, Cai Wei, China's Consul General in Houston, said in an open letter the consulate released on Saturday, noting that no one can stop the bright prospect of China-US cooperation.The US on July 21 unilaterally stirred up trouble by abruptly demanding the Chinese consulate in Houston close, which seriously violates international law, basic norms governing international relations and the bilateral consular agreement between China and the US, Cai said in the letter.China strongly condemns and firmly opposes the move, read the letter.The Chinese Houston consulate was the first consulate of China set up in the US after the two countries established diplomatic ties. Over the past 40 years, the consulate has been committed to promoting bilateral communication and exchanges in various fields.In 2018, trade between China and the consular district reached $125.1 billion and Chinese companies' investment in the district exceeded $20 billion.The Southern US is an important part of China-US relations. Whether in facing the once-in-eight-century Hurricane Harvey disaster, or the COVID-19 pandemic, the consulate has firmly stood with Houston, Texas and the people of the Southern US. The consulate's work has won full recognition and wide praise in the Southern US.Cai said that he had visited all the eight states in the consulate's district since he assumed the post in August, 2019. The people of the Southern US are warm, friendly, hard-working and brave, which are characters the Chinese people share.Cai recalled memories that warmed his heart and will always be remembered. He was invited to celebrate Spring Festival in the state of Georgia's and how he sent greetings to overseas Chinese and employees of Chinese company. Once a boy walked up to him in Houston Heman Park, and spoke Chinese, saying he liked China and hoped to visit China someday, Cai said.Cai said he will continue to support friendly communication and exchanges between China and the Southern US.Both China and the US are great countries. Their 41-year diplomatic history proves that bilateral cooperation benefits two sides while conflicts damage both. The essence of the China-US ties is mutual benefit and win-win results. The two sides should be devoted to building bilateral ties on the basis of coordination, cooperation and stability.Bilateral exchanges between Chinese government and southern US states won't cease and services to overseas Chinese won't stop. The Chinese embassy in US will make proper arrangements for friendly cooperation and consular services between China and southern US.The direction of the history sometimes can be disturbed by disruption of a small number of people, but the friendship between Chinese and US people will not be suspended and no one can stop the bright prospects of China-US cooperation, Cai said in the open letter.Global Times