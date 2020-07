Drive-in graduation ceremony held by university in Latvia amid COVID-19 outbreak

People watch concert during Riga Technical University graduation ceremony at Spilve Airport in Latvia, July 24, 2020. A drive-in graduation ceremony was held by Riga Technical University in Latvia amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Graduates received their diplomas and enjoyed concert after that. (Photo by Janis/Xinhua)

Graduates sit in a car during Riga Technical University graduation ceremony at Spilve Airport in Latvia, July 24, 2020. A drive-in graduation ceremony was held by Riga Technical University in Latvia amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Graduates received their diplomas and enjoyed concert after that. (Photo by Janis/Xinhua)

People watch concert during Riga Technical University graduation ceremony at Spilve Airport in Latvia, July 24, 2020. A drive-in graduation ceremony was held by Riga Technical University in Latvia amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Graduates received their diplomas and enjoyed concert after that. (Photo by Janis/Xinhua)

People watch concert during Riga Technical University graduation ceremony at Spilve Airport in Latvia, July 24, 2020. A drive-in graduation ceremony was held by Riga Technical University in Latvia amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Graduates received their diplomas and enjoyed concert after that. (Photo by Janis/Xinhua)

Graduates pose for a photo during Riga Technical University graduation ceremony at Spilve Airport in Latvia, July 24, 2020. A drive-in graduation ceremony was held by Riga Technical University in Latvia amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Graduates received their diplomas and enjoyed concert after that. (Photo by Janis/Xinhua)