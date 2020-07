A man rests on a lawn marked with circles to practice social distancing in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 24, 2020. (Photo by Rahel Patrasso/Xinhua)

People rest on a lawn marked with circles to practice social distancing in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 24, 2020. (Photo by Rahel Patrasso/Xinhua)

Circles are seen on a lawn to practice social distancing in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 24, 2020. (Photo by Rahel Patrasso/Xinhua)