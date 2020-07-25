India COVID-19 death toll rises to 31,358 as total cases reach 1,336,861

A man wearing a face mask sits on a roof in the Dharavi slum during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus, in Mumbai, India on April 16. Photo: AFP

India's health ministry said on Saturday morning that 757 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 48,916 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 31,358 and total cases to 1,336,861."As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Saturday, 31,358 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads information released by the ministry.On Friday morning the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 1,287,945, and the death toll 30,601.According to ministry officials, so far 849,432 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement."The number of active cases in the country right now is 456,071," reads the information.As per the figures of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested as of July 24 is 15,849,068, including 420,898 samples tested on Friday.The government of northeastern state of Manipur has decided to impose a strict two-week lockdown with effect from 2 p.m. on Thursday. Similar decisions are being taken in a few cities and towns considering a spurt in COVID-19 cases.Presently the country has entered Unlock 2.0 phase, though restrictions remain in full force inside the COVID-19 Containment Zones.As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise, human trials of Corona vaccine COVAXIN, developed by Bharat Biotech, started at a government-run hospital in northern state of Haryana."Three subjects were enrolled today. All have tolerated the vaccine very well. There were no adverse effects," tweeted the state's health minister Anil Vij on July 17.