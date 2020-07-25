In pics: fishing on Dalijia Lake in NE China

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/7/25 13:48:59

A fishing boat is seen on the Dalijia Lake in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)


 

Fishermen return from work on the Dalijia Lake in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)


 

Aerial photo taken on July 24, 2020 shows fishermen working on the Dalijia Lake in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)


 

Aerial photo taken on July 24, 2020 shows the view of Dalijia Lake in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)


 

Aerial photo taken on July 24, 2020 shows fishermen working on the Dalijia Lake in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)


 

Fishermen return from work on the Dalijia Lake in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)


 

