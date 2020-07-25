EU continues its wavering attitude toward Huawei

Huawei. Photo: VCG

As a European Union(EU) executive branch on Friday urged member countries to diversify 5G suppliers, a move set to shrink Huawei's presence in Europe, a British telecoms multinational said that the UK's unwise Huawei ban should not be "extrapolated" to the rest of the Europe, showing a growing rift between European politicians and businesses over the Chinese 5G giant under mounting US pressure.European countries' wavering attitude toward Huawei despite harming their own businesses' interests and dragging 5G network progress behind shows that Chinese companies should be wary of the potential dire external circumstances due to Western countries' hostile attitude toward China's technology development, especially before the US presidential election in November, Chinese experts warned.

Pedestrians walk past a store of Vodafone Espana in Madrid, Spain. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)