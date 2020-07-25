US entry into Houston consulate violates Vienna Convention: experts

Photo:VCG

China strongly opposes the US law enforcement's forcible entry into the Chinese consulate in Houston and has lodged solemn representations, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Saturday.US federal agents and local law enforcement entered China's consulate compound in Houston after it was forced to close on Friday local time, according to CNN reports. Several SUVs, trucks, two white vans and a locksmith's van entered the property, CNN reported.The consulate compound is a diplomatic and consular premises and China's state property. The US side cannot trespass upon the compound in any form according to the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the China-US Consular Treaty, Wang said.Jin Yongming, a research fellow with the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, explained to the Global Times on Saturday that a legal procedure to close one country's consulate in another country should be that the host country gives the reason and negotiates with the appointing country.Even if the US had asked for the consulate to close, regardless the compound is rented or has been purchased by the Chinese consulate, US legal enforcement authorities are not entitled to enter the compound without the consulate's consent, Jin noted."US move violates the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, to which the US is signatory. Article 27 of the Convention requires states to protect the premises, archives and property of the consular in the event of the severance of consular relations or closure of a consular post," Wang Jiangyu, a professor of law at the City University of Hong Kong, told the Global Times on Saturday.After the US ordered China to close its consulate in Houston within 72 hours on July 21, Chinese consulates in the US have expressed strong condemnation and opposition to the move.

Photo:VCG