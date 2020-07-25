Vice Premier calls for strengthened anti-epidemic support for Xinjiang

Medical workers collect swab samples for residents at Tianshan District in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 20, 2020. Urumqi is carrying out free nucleic acid tests for all residents and people who are visiting the city, in a bid to screen for novel coronavirus infections and reduce the risk of the epidemic spread.Photo:Xinhua

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan called on the National Health Commission to strengthen support for anti-epidemic work in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to ensure patients from different ethnic groups all receive high-quality treatment.Sun visited Xinjiang from Thursday to Saturday, during which she inspected hospitals, disease prevention and control centers, quarantine centers, communities and testing sample collection stations, the Xinhua News Agency reported Saturday.Sun fully praised the region's previous anti-epidemic work with Urumqi screening two million people after a sporadic outbreak and all cases are undergoing treatment, according to the report.Sun noted that the epidemic in Xinjiang involves people from multiple ethnic groups; with a young median age and the ratio of silent virus carriers is high, calling for national health authorities to strengthen their support for the region.Chen Quanguo, CPC chief in Xinjiang, also attended related activities during Sun's visit.According to Xinjiang regional health authorities, as of Friday, there are 115 COVID-19 patients in the region with 113 in Urumqi; 114 silent virus carriers, all in Urumqi; and 7,170 people are under medical observation.