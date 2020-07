A western long-tailed hornbill is seen at the nursery of the Jurong Bird Park in Singapore on July 24, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

A western long-tailed hornbill is seen at the nursery of the Jurong Bird Park in Singapore on July 24, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

A pair of blue-eyed cockatoo chicks are seen at the nursery of the Jurong Bird Park in Singapore on July 24, 2020.Photo:Xinhua