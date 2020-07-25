Lotus flowers in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/7/25 20:13:50

Photo taken on July 25, 2020 shows lotus flowers at a park in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.Photo:Xinhua


 

