Armored vehicles move on zigzag roads

Source: China Military Published: 2020/7/25 21:34:35

Armored vehicles attached to a brigade under the PLA Xizang Military Command rumble through the valley in tactical formation during maneuver training recently in a mountainous region.Photo:China Military


 

Posted in: CHINA
