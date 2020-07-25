HSBC statement corroborates conspiring role in US scheme against Huawei

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/7/25 21:41:44

HSBC

HSBC made its first public response to the case of Huawei's Meng Wanzhou amid growing controversy, however, observers called the statement "not an explicit denial" of its conspiring role in the case. The response from the lender is nothing but a deathbed struggle.



The statement is full of contradictions that might have led to a false testimony and can't save the British bank's ruined reputation in China. Such move is also considered as a deathbed struggle of the British bank in face of growing controversy in Chinese market as the lender could face a dead end for conspiring with the US against Huawei, analysts said.



The response came after the company is under mounting pressure after new evidence was unveiled on Friday pointing out that the London-headquartered multinational bank conspired with the US Department of Justice to set up a "political trap" for Huawei and gave a false testimony to the court.



However, in its attempt to justify the role of "accomplice" to the US political scheme against Huawei, HSBC argued that it was involved in the case in late 2016, which was later than when the case was set up by the US, but it did admit it handed materials of its important client over to the US.



"The latest statement by the HSBC is unconvincing, as it acknowledged it indeed provided materials to the US Department of Justice," Xiang Ligang, a Chinese telecoms industry analyst, told the Global Times on Saturday.



In addition, Xiang said HSBC reacted by submitting the materials after the US investigation on the bank, which simply showed the bank is aware of the case, and proved its conspiring role.



"The latest statement by HSBC is not explicit in denying its involvement in Meng's case," Mei Xinyu, a research fellow at the



In an attempt to deny deliberately setting up traps to ensnare Huawei, HSBC said it made standard enquiries regarding Huawei about its relationship with Skycom after relative news reports in December 2012 and January 2013, which actually proved it might have made a false testimony to the court by saying it was misled by Huawei because Huawei hid its relationship with Skycom from HSBC. And such claim is the base in which the US made the "fraud accusations," observers noted.



"I hope other countries and institutions can learn lessons and not meddle with China-US disputes [like HSBC], as the consequences and damage of getting involved in such disputes will be horrendous," Mei warned, giving an example from HSBC's statement. "Look at how carefully the company speaks. It proves it is getting huge pressure from all sides."



The example of HSBC teaches a lesson to all foreign companies - "if you want to earn money from Chinese people, you must respect the interests of China," Mei added.



"At present, HSBC is faced with two major problems in China. First, its reputation among Chinese people has deteriorated; more importantly, it is possible for some large-scale enterprises in China to halt cooperation with HSBC, after they saw how the company got involved in the Huawei case," Xiang warned.



The public is not judge but it is up to the public to judge whether HSBC's explanation is acceptable, Xiang added.



Some Chinese netizens made comments regarding HSBC's latest statement on Sina Weibo, showing their skepticism on its clarification and asking the British bank to leave China.



"Which Chinese enterprise would dare to cooperate with such a bank in the future? Chinese businesses remain the largest market share for HSBC and it seems the bank cannot grab the cake," Weibo user @lunancybuyanbuyuhaofengjing commented on Saturday.



Another Weibo user @handongyan commented: "HSBC may lose its whole Chinese market just for $80 million. More importantly, it throws a rock only to hit its own head and its name is now in the mud."



Global Times





