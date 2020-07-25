Commerce minister rallies support for APEC multilateral trading

A vessel loads cars at a terminal of Lianyungang Port, in East China's Jiangsu Province, on Tuesday. Data from Lianyungang Port showed that from January to June this year, the port completed cargo throughput of 12.65 million tons, an increase of 3.46 percent year-on-year. Photo: cnsphoto
Chinese Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan on Saturday called for economies in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) to strengthen cooperation, reduce the impact of COVID-19 and stabilize trade and investment in the Asia-Pacific region, while the coronavirus wreaks havoc in many countries around the world.
Zhong made the comments during a video conference held by APEC amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The meeting agreed to implement the statement on COVID-19 made by commerce ministers of APEC members in May and vowed to work in close collaboration in order to overcome the pandemic as soon as possible, China's Ministry of Commerce
said in a statement published on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the meeting required APEC member economies to keep the regional trade and investment atmosphere "free, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent and predictable," and strive to promote the region's economic recovery as early as possible.
Specifically, Zhong suggested enhancing cooperation to fight against COVID-19 in the region. China has already adopted positive measures to facilitate PPE purchases to support APEC members' fight against the virus and will continue to do so, he said.
In addition, he suggested keeping trade and investment in the Asia-Pacific unimpeded. "[We should] firmly safeguard the multilateral trading regime, oppose unilateralism and protectionism, facilitate key medical products in circulation and stabilize the region's supply chain and industrial chain," read the ministry's statement.
The development of the region's economic integration in the post-coronavirus era should also be planned, he noted.
In addition, Zhong talked with David Parker, New Zealand Minister for Trade and Export Growth via phone call on the same day, covering topics such as deepening bilateral economic and trade relations and enhancing cooperation on battling COVID-19.
Parker showed gratitude regarding China's aid for New Zealand to fight against the virus and reaffirmed its willingness to continue bilateral cooperation on the issue, according to another statement published by China's Ministry of Commerce on Saturday.
As the host of APEC in 2021, New Zealand hopes to make the role of APEC come into play and supports the WTO-centered multilateral trading regime and WTO reform.
China agreed with necessary WTO reform and is willing to promote bilateral economic and trade relations toward healthy development, according to Zhong.
Global Times