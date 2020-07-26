Indoor gyms, swimming pools and sports facilities reopen in Britain

A woman swims at a gym in Manchester, Britain, on July 25, 2020. According to the British government's guidance, indoor gyms, swimming pools and sports facilities could reopen from July 25. (Photo by Jon Super/Xinhua)

People work out as they practice social distancing at a gym in Manchester, Britain, on July 25, 2020. According to the British government's guidance, indoor gyms, swimming pools and sports facilities could reopen from July 25. (Photo by Jon Super/Xinhua)

