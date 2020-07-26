19 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Photo:Xinhua

The National Health Commission said Sunday that 19 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Saturday.There were 288 patients still being treated, including 18 in severe conditions, the commission said in its daily report.Altogether 78,908 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Saturday, the report said.As of Saturday, a total of 83,830 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.