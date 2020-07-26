Hot air balloons take off for 1st time from Israel's int'l airport

Hot air balloons are seen before taking off at Ben Gurion International Airport near central Israeli city of Tel Aviv, on July 25, 2020. For the first time ever, hot air balloons took off from Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport on Saturday, the Israel Airports Authority said. (Tomer Neuberg/JINI via Xinhua)

Hot air balloons are seen above Ben Gurion International Airport near central Israeli city of Tel Aviv, on July 25, 2020. For the first time ever, hot air balloons took off from Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport on Saturday, the Israel Airports Authority said. (Tomer Neuberg/JINI via Xinhua)

A hot air balloon is seen above Ben Gurion International Airport near central Israeli city of Tel Aviv, on July 25, 2020. For the first time ever, hot air balloons took off from Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport on Saturday, the Israel Airports Authority said. (Tomer Neuberg/JINI via Xinhua)

Workers make preparations before hot air balloons take off at Ben Gurion International Airport near central Israeli city of Tel Aviv, on July 25, 2020. For the first time ever, hot air balloons took off from Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport on Saturday, the Israel Airports Authority said. (Tomer Neuberg/JINI via Xinhua)

Hot air balloons are seen above Ben Gurion International Airport near central Israeli city of Tel Aviv, on July 25, 2020. For the first time ever, hot air balloons took off from Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport on Saturday, the Israel Airports Authority said. (Tomer Neuberg/JINI via Xinhua)