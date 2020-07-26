People visit cattle market ahead of Eid al-Adha in Pakistan

Camel owners wait for customers at a cattle market ahead of Eid al-Adha on the outskirts of Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on July 25, 2020. Muslims in Pakistan are preparing to celebrate Eid al-Adha. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

People visit a cattle market ahead of Eid al-Adha on the outskirts of Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on July 25, 2020. Muslims in Pakistan are preparing to celebrate Eid al-Adha. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

A man sells decorations for cattle at a cattle market ahead of Eid al-Adha on the outskirts of Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on July 25, 2020. Muslims in Pakistan are preparing to celebrate Eid al-Adha. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

A livestock trader sleeps at a cattle market ahead of Eid al-Adha on the outskirts of Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on July 25, 2020. Muslims in Pakistan are preparing to celebrate Eid al-Adha. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)