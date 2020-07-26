UPDATES: NE China’s Dalian reports 12 cases, full-scale testing to unfold

Photo: Chinanews.com

Dalian in Northeast China's Liaoning Province reported 12 new local confirmed coronavirus cases and 14 asymptomatic infections on Sunday. Authorities announced full-scale nucleic acid testing will be implemented in the city to curb the spread of the virus with all costs covered by the government.All the new cases were related to a local seafood processing company, which is the center of the city's new cluster, and were patients who had been diagnosed as silent carriers.Local authorities announced on Sunday to conduct a full-scale testing in the city, which has a population of around 6 million people.The testing will be expanded in batches with priority for the residential communities that had previously detected the virus, and old or densely-populated communities.The city's cluster continued to spread after Tieling, another city in Liaoning, confirmed one new case on Sunday, who was the close contact of one confirmed case reported in Dalian.As of Sunday, the new cluster has reached at least eight cities in three provinces, all from the Northeast China.In Liaoning, a total of 28 patients infected with COVID-19 are still under treatment in hospitals and 39 asymptomatic cases are in isolation in designated hospitals.Dalian's fresh outbreak started on Wednesday when a 58-year-old man working at the seafood company tested positive, breaking the city's record of zero COVID-19 cases for 111 days.