China’s domestic large amphibious aircraft AG600 makes 1st sea-based test flight

China's domestically developed large amphibious aircraft AG600 makes its first sea-based test flight from sea waters off Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province on July 26, 2020. Photo: Courtesy of AVIC





China's domestically developed large amphibious aircraft AG600 successfully made its first sea-based test flight on Sunday. This demonstrated the aircraft's capability of operating in maritime conditions and prepared it to conduct rescue missions, including far sea cargo transport and maritime emergency rescue, its developer said.An AG600 aircraft successfully took off from sea waters off the coastal city of Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province on Sunday morning. After about 31 minutes and finishing a set of test subjects in the sky, the aircraft landed at an airport in Rizhao, Shandong.This marks the success of the AG600's first sea-based test flight, the aircraft's developer Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) said in a statement sent to the Global Times on Sunday.The AG600 is China's first domestically developed special mission civilian aircraft aimed mainly at meeting the country's needs in forest firefighting and maritime rescue, AVIC said.When deployed from Sanya, South China's Hainan Province, the AG600 can reach any location in the South China Sea thanks to its endurance of 12 hours and ability to take off and land on water, reports said.The AG600 conducted its land-based maiden flight in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province, in December 2017 and its first water-based test flight over a reservoir in Jingmen, Central China's Hubei Province in October 2018.The latest sea-based test flight demonstrated the aircraft's performance in sea waves and corrosive environment of high salinity and humidity, AVIC told the Global Times on Sunday.It also prepared the aircraft to conduct rescue missions, including far sea cargo transport and maritime emergency rescue in the future, the company said.