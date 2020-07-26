Chinese freight company draws online attention after serving US consulate in Chengdu

A removal company's vehicle left the US Consulate in Chengdu on Saturday. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

The domestic private freight company Huolala has caught the public eye after their trucks drove into the US Consulate in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, to transport items for US staffs.A livestreaming broadcast captures the moment when two trucks belonging to Huolala entered the US consulate compound on Saturday. Just a few hours later, the company had become a hot search tag on China's social media platform Sina Weibo, with huge numbers of comments and likes."Use Huolala if you transport goods and move house," the official Weibo account of the company posted on Saturday, a regular post on ordinary days, but now drawing tens of thousands of interactions after their service at the US consulate."Use Huolala to move your consulate, a reliable freight service provider that's 'assured' even by the US," a netizen named Xiezi Derek said."Will the US also impose sanctions on Huolala if they lose a bag of washing powder during transport, in the name of causing 'great harm' to the national security of the country? " a netizen asked.Another netizen named Pthikaa said from a business perspective, Huolala is the biggest winner in this without the need of advertisements, thanks to both domestic and foreign media exposure over this incident.As an Internet logistics service platform that grew from the Greater Bay Area of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, Huolala's business covers 352 cities in the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Taiwan and 21 overseas cities, with up to 6 million monthly active users on the platform, according to the company's website.