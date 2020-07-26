Farmers busy in harvesting early-season rice and transplanting late rice in Hunan

Tang Liehui, a farm equipment repairman, poses for photos with a tractor in a field in Dongcheng Village of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 21, 2020. In recent days, farmers in Yiyang have been busy in harvesting early-season rice and transplanting late rice. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Leng Deren puts seedlings into a rice transplanting machine in a rice field in Mixiang Village of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 23, 2020. In recent days, farmers in Yiyang have been busy in harvesting early-season rice and transplanting late rice. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Xia Sheng poses with a drone for photos near a rice field in Mixiang Village of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 23, 2020. In recent days, farmers in Yiyang have been busy in harvesting early-season rice and transplanting late rice. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Leng Deren (R) moves seedlings onto a rice transplanting machine in a rice field in Mixiang Village of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 23, 2020. In recent days, farmers in Yiyang have been busy in harvesting early-season rice and transplanting late rice. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Xia Sheng uses a drone to spread pesticide on late rice in a rice field in Mixiang Village of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 23, 2020. In recent days, farmers in Yiyang have been busy in harvesting early-season rice and transplanting late rice. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Leng Deren adjusts seedlings on a rice transplanting machine in a rice field in Mixiang Village of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 23, 2020. In recent days, farmers in Yiyang have been busy in harvesting early-season rice and transplanting late rice. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Leng Deren puts seedlings on a rice transplanting machine in a rice field in Mixiang Village of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 23, 2020. In recent days, farmers in Yiyang have been busy in harvesting early-season rice and transplanting late rice. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)