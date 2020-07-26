People enjoy leisure time at Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver, Canada

People enjoy their leisure time under the hot weather warning at Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver, Canada, July 25, 2020. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People play beach volleyball under the hot weather warning at Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver, Canada, July 25, 2020. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

