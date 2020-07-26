Old train carriages refitted into commercial facility in Shijiazhuang, Hebei

Photo taken on July 25, 2020 shows a view of a commercial facility refitted from old train carriages in Yuhua District of Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province. Seventeen old train carriages have been refitted into a commercial facility for citizens to enjoy leisure time in Shijiazhuang. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

People have dinner at a commercial facility refitted from old train carriages in Yuhua District of Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, July 25, 2020. Seventeen old train carriages have been refitted into a commercial facility for citizens to enjoy leisure time in Shijiazhuang. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)