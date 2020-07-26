High-speed railway under construction in east China

Aerial photo taken on July 24, 2020 shows the construction site of the Hangzhou-Shaoxing-Taizhou high-speed railway stretching over the Ningbo-Taizhou-Wenzhou railway in east China's Zhejiang Province. The railway will start from the city of Hangzhou, crossing Shaoxing and ending in Taizhou, all cities in east China's Zhejiang Province. The railway is expected to be put into service at the end of 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Constructors work at the construction site of the Hangzhou-Shaoxing-Taizhou high-speed railway in east China's Zhejiang Province, July 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Constructors work at the construction site of the Hangzhou-Shaoxing-Taizhou high-speed railway in east China's Zhejiang Province, July 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A constructor records data at the construction site of the Hangzhou-Shaoxing-Taizhou high-speed railway in east China's Zhejiang Province, July 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Aerial photo taken on July 24, 2020 shows the construction site of the Hangzhou-Shaoxing-Taizhou high-speed railway stretching over the Ningbo-Taizhou-Wenzhou railway in east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)