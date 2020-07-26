Tunisian president assigns current interior minister to form new gov't

Tunisian President Kais Saied (R) assigns the current interior minister Hichem Mechichi to form a new government, in Tunis, Tunisia, July 25, 2020. (Tunisian Presidency/Handout via Xinhua)

Tunisian President Kais Saied has assigned the current interior minister Hichem Mechichi to form a new government, Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported on Saturday.The prime minister-designate should form his government within one month in accordance with the constitution.The proposed government should then be submitted to the parliament for a confidence vote.On July 15, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh submitted his resignation to President Kais Saied.Ennahda party recently voiced its intention to demand the departure of Fakhfakh's government, citing "suspicion of conflict of interests and abuse of power of Fakhfakh."