People participate in Rato Machindranath Festival in Lalitpur, Nepal

People participate in the Rato Machindranath Festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, July 25, 2020. The Rato Machindranath festival, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, started in Nepal from July 25. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

