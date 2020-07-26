People participate in Rato Machindranath Festival in Lalitpur, Nepal

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/7/26 13:08:12

People participate in the Rato Machindranath Festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, July 25, 2020. The Rato Machindranath festival, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, started in Nepal from July 25. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)


 

People participate in the Rato Machindranath Festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, July 25, 2020. The Rato Machindranath festival, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, started in Nepal from July 25. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)


 

People participate in the Rato Machindranath Festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, July 25, 2020. The Rato Machindranath festival, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, started in Nepal from July 25. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus