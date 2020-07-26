US’ Chinese hacker allegations 'purely fabricated': Chinese embassy in Belgium

People visit the Grand Place on Belgium's National Day in Brussels, Belgium, July 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

China is the victim of a cyber-attack and allegations from the Belgium media regarding Chinese hackers are purely made up, with China posing no threat to Belgium, the Chinese embassy in Belgium said in response to the allegations from Belgium media.According to local media reports, the justice department of Belgium has been looking into the alleged cyber-attack on a Belgium company, and its security department is reportedly in touch with the US department.The US Justice Department later indicted two Chinese nationals for hacking defense contractors, according to a court filing published on Tuesday.The US department said the Chinese nationals, Li Xiaoyu and Dong Jiazhi, participated in a cyber-attack campaign to steal weapons designs, drugs and software source codes, according to the court filling, and apart from Belgium, it said the targeted countries also include the US, Australia, Germany.PRISM and a series of other events in the past have shown that the United States has been conducting cyber theft on a scale larger than any other country, read a statement from the Chinese embassy."The Chinese government firmly safeguards cyber security and has always resolutely opposed and cracked down on any form of cyber attacks and cyber crimes", reads the statement, "Those countries that seek cyber hegemony through the so-called "offensive cyber strategy" will only see their attempts backfire."The Chinese Embassy in Belgium reiterated that in order to contain and curb China's development, the US has used all means to make up lies and smear China. The embassy said it has repeatedly emphasized that China has never posed any threat to Belgium.The embassy also stressed that the pragmatic cooperation between China and Belgium remained open and transparent, and served the long-term interests of both countries.Global Times